Leitchfield Police investigating vaping incident at Grayson County High School, 2 juveniles charged

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have charged two juveniles after several students became ill after vaping Tuesday morning.
According to the Leitchfield Police Department, several students had been vaping an “unknown substance" from devices known as a “Dab Pen.” One of the students went to the nurse’s office saying they were sick. At least 12 students who’d been using the substance inside the “Dab Pen” had also begun to show the same symptoms.
Four of the students were taken to the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released. The other students were released to their parents.
Police searched a home in Leitchfield in reference to the incident at the school. There they found more of the same substance they found inside the “Dab Pens” at the school.
Two juveniles were charged with 12 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and 12 counts of wanton endangerment. Additional charges are pending.
