LMPD investigating shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday night.
Metrosafe confirmed that around 9:34 p.m., crews were called to the area of 5th Avenue and West Whitney Ave with reports of a shooting.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when LMPD crews arrived they found a female with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD began looking for a possible shooter last seen fleeing from the area. Detectives reported to the scene to look for witnesses.
No other information has been given at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
