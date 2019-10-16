LMPD respond to double shooting off Goldsmith Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
The call came in just before 4:10 on Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane.
MetroSafe confirms two people were found shot at that location.
They were transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
It’s also unclear if there’s anyone in custody, or if they have any suspects.
LMPD’s Major Crimes unit is investigating.
