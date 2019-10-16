Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/16

Decent rainfall with this front with some areas of central KY picking up about 1.50″ of rain!
Louisville officially ended up with 0.70″. We’ll take it!
Now the next forecast headache will be the cloudy vs sunny zone as this day continues. For those that get trapped under the clouds rolling in from the north, it will be breezy and chilly. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s with wind gusts pushing the wind chill down to 38 or 39° at times!
For those that get lucky enough to stay south of this cloud bank, it will be breezy but the gusts won’t be as high as to the north. Temperatures will have a chance to recover well into the 50s to near 60° far south.
Louisville looks to be right on the edge of these two zones. Perfect chili day!
We will have a slow warming trend Thursday and Friday with the best chance at frost taking place Friday morning.
A developing tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico (could this become Nestor?) will send moisture toward our area Saturday night/Sunday but it doesn’t look as impressive as it did yesterday.
Our next big rain-maker looks to be a strong cold front that will arrive Monday.
The video will cover that setup as well as some interesting trends toward Halloween as well!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.