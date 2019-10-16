New poll shows Bevin, Beshear tied with Kentucky voters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the heels of a heated debate Tuesday night, new poll numbers show Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear in a dead heat for the Kentucky governor spot.
Mason-Dixon Polling interviewed 625 registered voters by phone between October 10 and October 13, 2019. All indicated they would vote in the upcoming election, according to the company.
Poll results list both Bevin and Beshear at 46 percent with Kentuckians. That’s a six percent increase for Bevin and a two percent dip by Beshear since December 2018.
Seven percent of Kentucky voters remain undecided, according to the polling results. Libertarian John Hicks is polling at just one percent.
The poll also revealed most Kentucky voters are against the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump from office. It lists 65 percent of Kentuckians as opposing an impeachment and 29 percent in support. Only six percent were undecided.
In Louisville, 41 percent of voters were found to be support of an impeachment, with another 50 percent in opposition.
Six percent of Louisville voters polled said they’re still undecided.
As for Governor Matt Bevin’s performance to date, 45 percent of the registered Kentucky voters interviewed reported approval, with 48 percent disapproving of his performance.
The remaining seven percent said they’re not sure.
Digging deeper into Metro Louisville, 32 percent approve of Bevin’s performance and 62-percent disapprove, with six percent still on the fence as of October 2019.
A number of WAVE Country counties were part of the polling process - including Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby and Nelson counties. Areas of Northern, Eastern and Western Kentucky were also interviewed, as well as Lexington and its surrounding counties.
