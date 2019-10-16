Newborn found in plastic bag in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A police investigation is underway in Seymour, Indiana after a newborn infant was found alive in a plastic bag.
The baby girl was found Tuesday afternoon along a fence line on South Jackson Park Drive.
After being rushed to the hospital for an examination, doctors determined the she was healthy.
Seymour police they are focused on finding the mother and making sure she is okay.
There is a Safe Haven Baby Box at Seymour Fire Station 3, located at 605 Meadowbrook, where newborns can be safely surrendered.
