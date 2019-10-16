SCPS to receive grant to help high school students have in-home wifi

Each participating student in the program will receive either a free smartphone or hotspot device and 10GB of high-speed LTE data per month for up to four years while they are in high school. Unlimited data is available at 265 kbps speeds if usage exceeds 10GB in a month. Every device has a Free Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliant content filter to block adult content and malware. Students who receive a smartphone receive unlimited domestic voice and text while on the Sprint network and may also use it as a hotspot.