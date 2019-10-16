SCPS to receive grant to help high school students have in-home wifi

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County Public School System has received a grant giving them the ability to give 160 high school students access to the internet at home.
Sprint and the 1Million Project Foundation announced the grant, which is valued at over $160,000, on Wednesday.
The 1Million Project Foundation launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school.
Each participating student in the program will receive either a free smartphone or hotspot device and 10GB of high-speed LTE data per month for up to four years while they are in high school. Unlimited data is available at 265 kbps speeds if usage exceeds 10GB in a month. Every device has a Free Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliant content filter to block adult content and malware. Students who receive a smartphone receive unlimited domestic voice and text while on the Sprint network and may also use it as a hotspot.
