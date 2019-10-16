Seymour police investigating after baby found in plastic bag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Seymour, Indiana are investigating after an infant was found alive in a plastic bag.
According to a release from the Seymour Police Department, the child was found at around 3:49 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon by a person walking their dog in the 600 block of South Jackson Park Drive.
The infant was located in the plastic bag along a fence row 20 yards from the roadway. Police arrived to the scene to find the baby still alive.
The child was taken to Schneck Medical Center by Jackson County EMS, where the infant was found to be in good health.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Police reminds everyone that Seymour Fire Department has a Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station Three, where newborns can be safely surrendered.
