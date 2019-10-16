Skeletal remains found in SE Indiana identified

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The human remains found in a wooded area of Dearborn County, Indiana have been identified as a man missing for 17 months.
The skeletal remains were found Sunday, Oct. 13 by a man out walking near Lawrenceburg. Additional remains were found over the next two days during a search of the area by Indiana State Police and University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologists.
Through dental records, the remains were identified as those of Josh Batchelor, who had been reported missing in May 2017.
ISP says the investigation into Batchelor’s death is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.