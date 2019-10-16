Tax on vaping liquids in Indiana proposed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposed tax on liquids used in electronic cigarettes in Indiana aims to stop the spread of vaping related illnesses and deaths
Indiana State Medical Association President Lisa Hatcher told a state legislative committee that the state needs to join others that are already taxing the liquid.
Health officials blame three deaths in Indiana and at least 26 nationally on severe lung injuries caused by vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the lung illnesses, which first appeared in March of 2019, have symptoms such as severe shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain.
Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, but some say they vaped only nicotine.
Indiana’s legislative committee could vote Friday October 18 on whether to recommend adopting a vaping tax, but the proposed tax would need to win approval from both chambers.
