Teen charged with having gun on school property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old Fairdale man was arrested after having a gun on school property Monday night, just before midnight.
LMPD was investigating a robbery in the area when they came across Elijah Whitely, and two other men at Fairdale High School. Police say Whitely had just come from around a corner and joined the two other men.
Police performed a Terry Stop, which allows police to briefly detain someone based on reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.
During a search, police found a pocket knife that matched the description for a crime that Whitely was possibly involved in. Police also found a holster on his belt, several other pocket knives, several bullets in a fanny pack, biker gloves, a belt and holster, and a bike.
While searching the area where Whitely had originally come from, police found a loaded gun with a round in the chamber and another magazine with rounds in it about six feet from the gun. The bullets found inside the fanny pack fit inside the gun that was found, the arrest report stated.
Whitely was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
