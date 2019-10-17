AAA sponsors conference to stop impaired driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National experts gathered in Louisville to discuss how having zero impaired driving fatalities can become a reality.
Among the topics discussed at the Crown Plaza Hotel were the state’s new DUI statute, challenges presented by the growing trend towards legalized recreational marijuana, and the difficulties of testing motorists who are high.
One of the main discussions revolved around increasing education to bring down the number of deaths.
“Everyone realizes the dangers of drinking and driving but drugged driving is a critical problem as the drug landscape changes,” said AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert. “We all know it’s just a matter of time before marijuana could possibly be leagliazed in Kentucky it’s a huge problem.”
Speakers included Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders, Jefferson County judges, state troopers and police officers.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.