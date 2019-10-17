Accused killer apologizes during murder-for-hire trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A plot of coercion, manipulation and murder played out in court Wednesday.
It was day two of Nick Morris’ murder trial.
Morris was stabbed to death outside of Ciao Restaurant on Payne Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood in 2017.
Amanda Needy is facing a murder charge. She and Morris had a child together. Her trial began Tuesday.
Her co-defendant, Timothy Shane Singer, testified against her. He said Needy wanted Morris dead because they were in the middle of a custody battle.
Singer testified that Needy coerced him into thinking she was abused by Morris, and told him he had to kill him to save her and her child.
Singer then apologized to Morris’ family, recognizing he’s caused them a lot of pain.
“I want to bring peace to the family, let them know the unknown,” Singer said. “I can’t take back what’s been done, but I hope to fill in some of the blanks so they don’t have to wonder who, what, when, where, and why.”
Singer pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence as part of a plea deal.
Wednesday, he said Morris would still be alive if it weren’t for Needy.
The trial will continue Thursday.
