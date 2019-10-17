Amanda Needy’s attorney tries to get murder charge thrown out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day three of a murder-for-hire trial brought new testimony to a downtown Louisville courtroom Thursday.
Amanda Needy is accused of coercing Timothy Shane Singer to kill Nick Morris, the father of Needy’s child.
Morris was stabbed to death outside of Ciao Restaurant on Payne Street in the Irish Hill neighborhood in 2017.
Needy’s trial began Tuesday. And Wednesday, Singer testified against her, saying that Needy wanted Morris dead because they were in the middle of a custody battle.
In court Thursday, prosecutors showed a map of Morris’ house, which they said Needy drew to help Singer plan the attack. Also, the detective who worked the case said Needy lied throughout the investigation.
Needy’s attorney, however, tried to get the case dismissed, saying there’s not enough evidence against her.
Jurors could get the case as early as Friday.
