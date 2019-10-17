Arrest made in Goldsmith Lane double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been arrested in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left two people wounded.
Matthew A. Martin, 30, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of cultivating and trafficking marijuana.
The shootings happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane.
One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro police.
Martin is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.
