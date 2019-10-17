Cards planning special halftime show for 4-year-old superfan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville marching band is working on a special halftime performance for Saturday's big matchup against Clemson.
Cards superfan Allen Norton is a 4-year-old with Down syndrome. He needed heart surgery at just six months old.
But now, his parents say he’s healthy and thriving.
On Saturday, Allen will lead the marching band in a special halftime performance.
“I already got to meet with him and interact with him and he was so adorable, so sweet,” UofL Head Drum Major Natalie Humble said. “And he was just one of my favorite parts of this whole experience. So I’m excited to see him again, get to see him like actually on the big stage in front of all the people, the fans that love him so much and in front of the band that’s obviously very excited to meet him.”
Saturday’s game against the defending champion Tigers is set for a noon kickoff at Cardinal Stadium.
