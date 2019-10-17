Church spreads message that God is a woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Walking through downtown Thursday, you may have passed signs and people sharing a message that’s a bit unusual to the standard ear.
Members of the World Mission Society Church of God stood at Jefferson Square Park to share their belief that God is a woman.
The church believes in the second coming of Christ and said its members learn from facts and proof and not from what's previously learned.
Madelyn Brown, 23, became a member of the church about four years ago. Previously Baptist and Catholic, Brown joined her church's campaign to share the message about its heavenly mother. The campaign is happening in 35 countries.
"It's actually really moving to see times change according to bible prophecy and be more accepting women in power and women in large roles,” said Brown.
Brown said there are about 60 members in Louisville and there are church’s in 8,000 regional locations in the world.
The church has a location in Middletown, Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.