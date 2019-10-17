Counties begin to lift burn bans

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recent rains have allowed three counties in WAVE Country to end a bans on open burning.
Oldham, Meade and Hardin counties have ended county-wide burn bans that were originally put in place in September.
Bans on open burning remain in place for many counties across WAVE Country. Be sure to check the Kentucky Division of Forestry website or with your local officials for the latest information about open burning.
