Dare To Care expands with new community kitchen

“Dare to Care’s work around hunger relief is truly transforming people’s lives for the better, and Yum! Brands is honored to support their mission with this $1 million gift,” said Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed. “In Yum!'s long history with Dare to Care, our partnership has always been focused on giving back to our hometown, helping those in need and making Louisville and the surrounding communities a great place for our local employees and their families. We’re excited to see how the new Dare to Care Community Kitchen will continue to achieve this goal.”