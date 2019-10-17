Dare To Care expands with new community kitchen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care Food Bank has broken ground on its new Dare to Care Community Kitchen.
The new Kitchen will be located at the site of a former grocery store at 28th and Virginia Streets in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. The kitchen will triple the size of Dare to Care’s current kitchen, expanding capacity for existing and new programs to serve Kentuckiana’s 170,000 food-insecure residents.
“Since our founding 50 years ago, Dare to Care has grown and evolved to meet the changing needs of our hungry neighbors," Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau said. This expanded capacity will equip us to launch innovative new programming designed to meet community needs in the next decade and beyond.”
To fund the construction of the new facility, Dare to Care is launching a $7.1 Million capital campaign. The Novak Family Foundation continued its deep support of Dare to Care’s mission by providing the lead gift for the new facility.
“We believe that no person should ever go to bed hungry because of lack of access to food,” said David Novak. “We are honored to partner with such a forward-thinking organization like Dare to Care Food Bank. The new facility allows us to support the changing food insecurity needs of our community in new and expansive ways.”
Yum! Brands, a longtime supporter of Dare to Care, is also stepping up to support the expansion.
“Dare to Care’s work around hunger relief is truly transforming people’s lives for the better, and Yum! Brands is honored to support their mission with this $1 million gift,” said Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed. “In Yum!'s long history with Dare to Care, our partnership has always been focused on giving back to our hometown, helping those in need and making Louisville and the surrounding communities a great place for our local employees and their families. We’re excited to see how the new Dare to Care Community Kitchen will continue to achieve this goal.”
The new Community Kitchen is set to open in April 2020.
