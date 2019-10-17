FORECAST: Frosty for some tonight before warmer weather arrives

ALERTS
- MONDAY: Potential for strong wind gusts with a powerful cold front.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nice to get some sunshine back into WAVE Country. Other than a few passing clouds, most areas will hold onto that sunshine this afternoon with temperatures remaining cool as we slowly climb through the 50s.
With clear skies tonight and a calm wind, the setup is there for frost to develop by sunrise Friday.
The warming trend will continue Friday afternoon with highs well into the 60s. The weekend looks warmer with highs in the 70s. The rain chance overall looks low and mainly limited to Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
Monday is when a strong cold front arrives. Thunderstorms are likely with this front with the potential for isolated severe weather. However, not all of the ingredients are there for a widespread event but we will continue to monitor. Severe weather risk aside, it will be a windy day and that in itself may require alerts to get issued.
As we focus on a better timing window, an Alert Day may get issued. Stay tuned.
