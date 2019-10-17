FORECAST: Warming up towards the weekend

FORECAST: Warming up towards the weekend
High pressure keeps weather across WAVE Country cool and dry. (Source: Source:Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | October 17, 2019 at 4:53 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 4:53 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Overnight, we fall into the 30s across the region; patchy frost is a concern for Friday morning. With high-pressure lingering over the region, dry weather remains in the forecast on Friday. Highs Friday max out in the low to mid-60s.

A tropical system passing to south and a weakening cold front bring some showers to the area on Saturday, but most look to remain dry.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A much stronger front rolls through WAVE Country late Monday bringing showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Behind this front, highs return to the 60s as high-pressure takes over once again.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.