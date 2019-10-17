FORECAST: Warming up towards the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Overnight, we fall into the 30s across the region; patchy frost is a concern for Friday morning. With high-pressure lingering over the region, dry weather remains in the forecast on Friday. Highs Friday max out in the low to mid-60s.
A tropical system passing to south and a weakening cold front bring some showers to the area on Saturday, but most look to remain dry.
The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A much stronger front rolls through WAVE Country late Monday bringing showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Behind this front, highs return to the 60s as high-pressure takes over once again.
