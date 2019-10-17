Fourth horse dies during Keeneland’s 2019 Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a Keeneland incident report, a fourth horse has sustained a catastrophic injury.
The report says 2-year-old Integral, trained by Todd A. Pletcher, sustained a "catastrophic injury to its left front limb."
The horse suffered the injury during the sixth race on Wednesday.
The death of Integral marks the fourth horse death at Keeneland since the Fall Meet started on Oct. 4.
In each case, the horse has suffered an injury to its front limb. Two of those were on the dirt track, the other two on turf.
Including the previous three years, there were only five fatalities, although that number was still higher than the track average.
Two new positions were created at the track before the fall meet: the Equine Safety Director, and the Director of Racing Surfaces. That was partly in response to the rash of horse deaths at Santa Anita in California.
