Green Industry and Equipment Expo returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Green Industry and Equipment Expo has returned to Louisville.
The October 18 through 20 expo is the country’s largest showcase for outdoor power equipment; lawn and garden products; and light construction equipment.
More than 22,500 manufacturers, retailers, distributors, contractors and landscape professionals will be at the show.
“It’s huge. We have over 20,000 people at the show over the course of three days,” said Erin Hobson. “There’s people from all over North American and international coming to see the exhibitors.”
This year attendees could watch arborists scale a 40-foot tree from Cave Hill Cemetery and snuggle with adoptable puppies from the Kentucky Humane Society.
The Green Industry and Equipment Expo is closed to the public.
