Investigators search for parents, clues after baby found in bag

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A newborn infant is being cared for at a Seymour hospital after being found in a plastic bag Tuesday afternoon.
The infant was discovered along a fence line by a woman out walking her dog along the 600 block of South Jackson Drive in Seymour.
Police are still searching for answers in the days after the baby girl was discovered, saying something like this is so out of the ordinary for the normally quiet, small town.
“Like I never thought I would have stumbled across a newborn baby,” said Angela Butler, Seymour resident. She was out walking her dog Tuesday afternoon when OJ the dog spotted something moving in a plastic shopping bag.
“And I was like, ‘What is in there?’ and I got to looking more and it was a baby’s foot trying to press against a plastic bag,” Butler said. “And I said, ‘Oh my God, that is a baby.’”
Seymour Police Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster said the infant was just two to three hours old at the time it was discovered, and appeared to be Hispanic. The child was taken to Schneck Medical Center nearby while officers searched for answers.
“We didn’t locate anything of evidentiary value at the scene, no,” Foster said.
Police said the child was found with just a towel, but appeared in good health and still is, two days later.
“Seems to be doing well -- eating, healthy, no complications right now,” Foster said.
Police are searching for witnesses and the baby’s parents, but said they can’t consider possible charges until they know more. With no security camera footage discovered that would have captured what happened, Foster said right now there are more questions than answers.
“Without knowing anything, we don’t know if that will happen,” he said. “We just, we need to talk with them to see why things happened the way they did. And if the parents are out there and scared, we don’t want them to be afraid of us. We obviously want to make sure the health of mother is good first and then we’ll find out why things happened as they did.”
As of Thursday morning, police said the infant remains in the care of Schneck Medical Center. From there, the Department of Child Services will take care of the child.
Anyone with information about what happened with the child or who may know the parents is urged to contact Seymour police.
