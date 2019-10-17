JCPS elementary school participates in ‘great shakeout drill’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A state and nationwide “Great Shakeout Drill” helped students prepare for disasters at school on Thursday.
Smyrna Elementary was one of the many JCPS and WAVE Country schools to participate in the drill.
Smyrna Elementary officials say they practice the drill in fun ways, so kids feel comfortable and know what to expect if the situation ever arose in real life.
“They were practicing how to duck and cover,” Smyrna Elementary School Assistant Principal Amanda Cooper said. “I saw teachers talking about how they were turtles and had to put their shells up to stay protected. We want our students to understand the importance of these drills that they are serious and know the drills so they are prepared.”
The school says they have separate drills to prepare for severe weather, fire drills, and other disasters.
