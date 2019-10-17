Kentucky State Police trooper by day, Elvis Presley by night

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Endre Samu has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years.
He’s been a Kentucky State Trooper for the past 11 years, so he’s seen a lot of things that have affected him deeply. You’ll never guess what he does to release that pressure.
“Working the road, being a trooper, there is a lot of stress and a lot of times what we see is that bad things in life that people generally don’t see and it does take a toll on a person,” Samu said. “You need to be able to deflect the bad and bring out the good.”
Samu fights the stress by putting on a different kind of uniform.
He’s been an Elvis Presley tribute artist since 1992. It all started with a trip to Sun Studios, where he got to record a song.
“People said, ‘You sound just like Elvis,’" Samu said. "I said, ‘Well, thanks for the compliment,' thinking nothing of it.”
Samu said he showed that recording to friends, which led to a gig, which led to another gig, and before he knew it, his world was all shook up.
“I take it literally and seriously but I still have fun with it,” Samu said.
Samu makes his own costumes that take years to complete, has memorized at least 75 songs, and rehearses the King’s signature moves.
“It’s like second nature now,” Samu said. “No one can top the King; that’s just the way it’s going to be. You want to be able to create the eternal memory of what Elvis was.”
For Samu, Elvis is love, something he tries to share, performing nationwide at charity events.
“You can see it in their eyes that they’re looking at me, but they’re seeing the real Elvis in their minds, and they’re hearing the love song and feeling the warmth of what those words mean and that’s what I enjoy,” Samu said. “The way the world is today, there’s a lot of anger and a lot of hatred, and I think we need to make a switch. If I can do that in my own little way, then we’ve accomplished something. That’s what Elvis brings to the table.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.