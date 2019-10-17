LMPD, JCSO responds to fight at Iroquois High School, principal assualted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several female students involved in a fight Thursday afternoon sent officers from LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to Iroquois High School.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Carl Yates, at least six girls were involved in the fight.
The principal tried breaking up the fight, but was also assaulted, Yates said. This is the second time the principal has been assaulted during a fight. The first assault happened last week.
Yates says right now officers are deciding whether or not to charge those involved in the fight or to site them and release them to their parents.
