Louisville man charged with sexual assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville man with sexual assault.
According to an arrest report, Quang Le, 46, was giving an 18-year-old woman a manicure at Lee’s Nails on Berry Boulevard when he “grabbed the victim, licked his fingers and forcefully stuck his hand down her pants.”
The incident happened on Monday. Le was arrested and charged on Wednesday.
The arrest report says the victim and Le had known each other for several years, as the victim was Le’s client at Lee’s Nails.
