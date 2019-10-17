Man accused of killing father with crossbow, hitting sister with frying pan in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his father with a crossbow.
The initial call came in just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of Petty Jay Court.
Gerald Beavers III, 23, also is accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Beavers III then shot and killed his father, Gerry Beavers, with a crossbow. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAVE 3 News typically confirms victims’ names from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, but in this case, the victim’s employer has already released a statement about him. WAVE 3 News contacted the coroner’s office at about 8 p.m. Thursday, and was told it would release the victim’s name Friday.
Beavers was the director of career transition for USA Cares, a Louisville-based, non-profit group that provides financial and advocacy assistance to post-9/11 active duty US military service personnel, veterans and their families, according to its website. USA Cares President and CEO Trace Chesser released the following statement:
“Not only was Gerry an employee of USA Cares, he was also a lifelong friend. We went to school together, served in the Army together, and worked at several organizations together. Right before he joined USA Cares, he expressed to me that working with veterans and being able to create positive change in their lives was truly a dream job for him. I am thankful that he had the opportunity to do exactly that, and he will be missed dearly by all of us at USA Cares and by those who were blessed to know him.”
It’s not known what led to Thursday’s deadly confrontation.
