Man charged with sexual assault of woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her hostage for hours.
An arrest report says the woman was a friend of Donald Underwood, 58, and was visiting him at his home on Tuesday, October 15.
The woman told police Underwood threw her onto the bed, slapped her in the face choked her and then sexually assaulted her for eight hours.
She was able to escape when Underwood fell asleep.
The woman claims Underwood told her the attack was in retaliation for her mother and brother calling his probation officer.
Underwood faces several charges including 1st degree rape, 1st degree strangulation, 1st degree sodomy, unlawful imprisonment and 4th degree assault.
