Mass shooting training takes place in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s a day first responders hope never comes, but if a mass shooting happens, they need to be ready.
In New Albany on Thursday, crews gathered for a drill. The training exercise helps rescue groups learn the best ways to work together to save lives.
“This is a huge step in the right direction for our training,” said New Chapel EMS Captain Matt Owen. “It gets our crews out working together so we all understand what to expect from each other should the occasion ever arise. We did a training back in the spring, full scale at a middle school. So this is the next step to that to make sure we are staying in sync and working as a team.”
The training drill lasted all day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.