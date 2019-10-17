The ‘nones’ have it: Share of Americans with no religious affiliation growing

Pew says all categories of the religiously unaffiliated population - often referred to as the “nones” - grew in magnitude. Self-described atheists now account for 4% of U.S. adults, up from 2% in 2009; agnostics account for 5%, up from 3% a decade ago; and 17% of Americans now describe their religion as “nothing in particular,” up from 12% in 2009.