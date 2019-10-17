One Park gets green light from Planning Commission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The controversial One Park high-rise development proposed at Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road passed a major hurdle Thursday afternoon when the Metro Planning Commission gave it the thumbs up.
It still has to go to the Louisville Metro Council for final approval, but getting that planning commission green light is huge, especially after years of discussing and negotiating the size of the project with residents in the area.
Many of those neighbors put out yard signs for months, saying the project for hundreds of condos, apartments and retail was too big and too tall to put across from Cherokee Park.
They also told WAVE 3 News on Thursday they were worried about increased traffic in the area.
But other neighbors who support the project said that corner of Grinstead and Lexington in the Highlands needs to be developed, instead of remaining as an eyesore.
The Jefferson Development Group agreed to cut the tower from 34 stories to 18, and also agreed to make 5 percent of the multi-family units into affordable housing.
“I think this is the first time ever in Metro Louisville that a non-government or assisted project has ever agreed to set aside (units) for affordable housing,” One Park attorney Bill Bardenwerper said. “So we agreed to 5 percent, and that was the first time that was ever done.”
Of getting the planning commission approval, Bardenwerper said, “It’s been like four years, so we are really excited about this, as you can imagine.”
“I’ve driven by this particular property a billion times and it’s always been terrible, and no one seemed to do anything about it,” former Cherokee Triangle President and One Park supporter Bob Osborne said after the vote. “And now, it’s going to come into fruition we hope.”
Attorney Steve Porter, who represents the opposing neighbors, told WAVE 3 News what likely will happen next.
“Typically, the Metro Council will approve it, but we’ll see what they do and they could always make changes in it,” he said.
Bardenwerper said after it has a first reading, and a Zoning Committee discussion, Metro council will have 90 days to make a final decision on the project.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.