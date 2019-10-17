Only two-thirds of Ky. students have Hep A shots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than one-third of Kentucky students have not received the required Hepatitis A vaccination.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says that 65 percent of students have gotten their two shots.
Results show that high school seniors had the lowest compliance rate and kindergartners had the highest.
Kentucky experienced a Hepatitis A outbreak in 2017 leading to the vaccination requirement.
As of September, the health agency says that 4,943 people are infected and 61 people have died from Hep A infections since the 2017 outbreak began.
