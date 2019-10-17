Planning commission gives approval to One Park Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A development planned for Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood has received the green light from the Louisville Metro Planning Commission.
In a unanimous vote, the planning commission approved rezoning to allow the Jefferson Development Group to move forward with One Park Development at the corner of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road.
The $250 million project on a 3.5 acre triangle will include apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and more.
The decision comes after 13 public meetings and revisions of what will be built.
The Louisville Metro Council must give final approval before construction can begin.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.