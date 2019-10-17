Report: Appliance plugged into extension cord started Jeffersonville house fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A fire at a Jeffersonville home Tuesday night was caused by an appliance plugged into an extension cord, according to a report.
The fire started on Springdale Drive around 9:30 p.m.
There were no working smoke detectors, but the couple who lives there noticed the smoke and made it out safe.
Investigators said an appliance was pulling too much power and sparked the fire in the bedroom, our partners The News and Tribune reported.
With the time change coming up this weekend, firefighters want to remind everyone to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.
