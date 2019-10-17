Report: Oberhansley trial date set, jurors to come from St. Joseph County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There are new developments in the trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his girlfriend, then consuming parts of her body.
Because of pre-trial publicity, jurors for the Joseph Oberhansley trial will come from St. Joseph County, Ind., which is in the South Bend area in the northern part of the state.
Our partners at The News and Tribune are reporting jury selection is expected to start Feb. 2 and last three days.
Jurors are expected to be sequestered in Clark County for the rest of the trial.
Oberhansley is charged with killing Tammy Jo Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville in 2014.
He finally went on trial in August, but a mistrial was declared on the first day of witness testimony.
