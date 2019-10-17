Suspect Alfredo Vazquez pleads guilty in Clark County judges’ shooting case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - One of the three men charged in the May 1 fight that left two judges shot at an Indianapolis White Castle has pled guilty.
According to WAVE 3 News’s partners at the News and Tribune, online court records show Alfredo Vazquez filed a motion on October 10 for a change of plea and filed a plea agreement the same day. He has a plea hearing set for October 23 at 9 a.m. in Marion Superior Court.
Vazquez is charged with two level 6 felonies for battery causing bodily injury and five misdemeanors for what police say was his role in the fight and then shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Court documents say female judge flipped off men before fight leaving two judges shot
- 3 Southern Indiana judges facing misconduct charges in connection with Indianapolis incident
- One of the judges shot outside Indianapolis restaurant returns to work
- Clark County judge, two suspects indicted in Indianapolis shooting
- 2 Clark County, IN judges shot in Indianapolis identified
- Both Clark County judges home from hospital after shooting in Indianapolis
- Prosecutor: Additional investigation needed before charges can be filed in shooting involving judges
- Court documents give details in Indianapolis shootings of Clark Co. judges
- Friend of two Clark County judges shot last week says both are improving
- Community shaken by shooting of two Clark County judges
- Wounded Southern Indiana judges continue recovery
Vazquez and another suspect, Brandon Kaiser were arrested May 5 related to the shooting. They were later released, with Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry saying that more investigation was required before any charges would be filed.
The News and Tribune reports that on June 28, grand jury indictments were filed against Vazquez, Kaiser and Judge Adams. The judge, who was originally facing the same charges as Vazquez, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 365 days, 363 suspended and credit for one day.
WAVE 3 News has previously reported that Adams, Jacobs, and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell had been bar-hopping and were drinking alcohol throughout the night. Police say they tried to enter the Red Garter Gentleman’s Club, but it was closed, so they went to the nearby White Castle instead. Adams, Jacobs and Bell were standing outside the restaurant when two men, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser drove past the trio.
Court documents say either Kaiser or Vazquez yelled something out the window that prompted Judge Bell to give the middle finger to the men.
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against three southern Indiana Judges.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.