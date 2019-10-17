Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9 schedule

Here’s the schedule for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night.
October 17, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 6:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Thomas Nelson at Bardstown

North Hardin at Barren County

Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County

Oldham County at Bryan Station

Southern at Bullitt East

Bethlehem at Campbellsville

Western Hills at DeSales

Ballard at Eastern

LaRue County at Elizabethtown

Male at Fern Creek

Holy Cross at Fort Knox

Kentucky Country Day at Frankfort

Waggener at Franklin County

Ohio County at Grayson County

Fairdale at Iroquois

John Hardin at Marion County

Central Hardin at Meade County

Jeffersontown at North Bullitt

Central at North Oldham

Manual at PRP

South Oldham at Seneca

Walton-Verona at Shawnee

Butler at St. Xavier

Moore at Valley

Bullitt Central at Western

INDIANA

Floyd Central at Seymour

Madison at Columbus East

Corydon Central at Silver Creek

Brownstown Central at Scottsburg

Indianapolis Washington at Paoli

Milan at Switzerland County

Bedford North Lawrence at Jeffersonville

Jennings County at New Albany

North Harrison at Clarksville

West Washington at Salem

Charlestown at Eastern

Providence at Linton-Stockton

