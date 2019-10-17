Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 9 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Thomas Nelson at Bardstown
North Hardin at Barren County
Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County
Oldham County at Bryan Station
Southern at Bullitt East
Bethlehem at Campbellsville
Western Hills at DeSales
Ballard at Eastern
LaRue County at Elizabethtown
Male at Fern Creek
Holy Cross at Fort Knox
Kentucky Country Day at Frankfort
Waggener at Franklin County
Ohio County at Grayson County
Fairdale at Iroquois
John Hardin at Marion County
Central Hardin at Meade County
Jeffersontown at North Bullitt
Central at North Oldham
Manual at PRP
South Oldham at Seneca
Walton-Verona at Shawnee
Butler at St. Xavier
Moore at Valley
Bullitt Central at Western
INDIANA
Floyd Central at Seymour
Madison at Columbus East
Corydon Central at Silver Creek
Brownstown Central at Scottsburg
Indianapolis Washington at Paoli
Milan at Switzerland County
Bedford North Lawrence at Jeffersonville
Jennings County at New Albany
North Harrison at Clarksville
West Washington at Salem
Charlestown at Eastern
Providence at Linton-Stockton
