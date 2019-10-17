Trial date set for Laurel County teen charged with animal cruelty

A trial date for David O. Griffith is set after video of a dog being abused went viral. Three other teens were charged in the case. (Source: WYMT)
By Lynnette Cooney | October 17, 2019 at 7:52 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 7:52 PM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial date is set for a Laurel County teen charged in an animal cruelty case.

According to WAVE 3 News’ sister station WYMT, David Griffith’s trial is set to begin on January 8th.

The 18-year-old faces a charge of second-degree animal cruelty.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of a teen punching a dog on social media. Not long after, the dog was found dead with stab wounds.

Investigators said Griffith was the one recording the incident.

A 17-year-old and two other 18-year-olds were also charged in the incident.

