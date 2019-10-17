Trial date set for Laurel County teen charged with animal cruelty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial date is set for a Laurel County teen charged in an animal cruelty case.
According to WAVE 3 News’ sister station WYMT, David Griffith’s trial is set to begin on January 8th.
The 18-year-old faces a charge of second-degree animal cruelty.
Earlier this year, a video surfaced of a teen punching a dog on social media. Not long after, the dog was found dead with stab wounds.
Investigators said Griffith was the one recording the incident.
