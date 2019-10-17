Valley High School receives new HVAC classroom equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New state-of-the-art comfort system equipment was donated to one JCPS high school for students to continue their education on the newest equipment.
A celebration of the new HVAC equipment that was donated to Valley High School was held on Thursday. The equipment is going to allow students to gain the technical skills needed to earn industry certifications, as well as help students explore the in-demand HVAC career field.
“In the past 15 to 20 years, it hasn’t really been an option in the forefront of most young students’ minds,” Tom Drexler of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric said. “Seemed like a second choice and I don’t think it should be. If you see the opportunities for a career that no one can take away from you, that will always be there.”
One student said he was shocked when he saw the new equipment.
“I didn’t know it would be like ac, furnace, and sheet metal.” Valley High School junior Alex Holguin said. “I thought it would be like book work and learning, but no it was everything that I wanted.”
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric made the donation of the new equipment to Valley High School.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.