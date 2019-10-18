Bengals suspend OT Cordy Glenn for one game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals announced Friday that veteran offensive tackle Cordy Glenn has been suspended for one game due to “internal disciplinary reasons.”
Glenn, who has been placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Club list, will not count against the team’s 53-player roster while serving the suspension, according to the Bengals news release.
He did not practice on Thursday as a result of an “internal discipline matter,” according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Glenn was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion in the preseason.
According to a report by Pro Football Talk, Glenn was fined $200,000 for “conduct detrimental to the team” and had a heated discussion with a Bengals assistant coach regarding the concussion and a concern that he should not have returned so soon.
