Cane Madden: Motion filed to dismiss child rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for a Louisville man charged with raping an 8-year-old girl, beating her with a shovel and stealing her iPad want the charges dismissed.
The girl was taken to the hospital with skull fractures.
Cane Madden was arrested for the crime in the California neighborhood August 9th.
The day before, a Jefferson County Judge dismissed another sexual assault case against Madden, because he was found incompetent to stand trial.
Newly filed court documents ask a judge to dismiss the current felony charges against Madden arguing he has not regained competency.
In a February ruling, a judge could Madden was unlikely to regain competency in the foreseeable future. At the time, sexual assault charges were dropped and Madden was released from jail.
Under Kentucky law the foreseeable future is defined as 360 days.
Madden’s attorneys argue since he was arrested just six months later- he was still incompetent at the time, therefore the charges should be dismissed.
A hearing on the matter has been set for October 25th.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.