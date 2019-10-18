Cats rescued from Tennesse cat sanctuary recovering in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for 14 cats removed from a former cat sanctuary in Tennessee by the Animal Rescue Corps in what’s known as “Operation Feline Freedom.”
ARC removed 88 cats from a home in Morris Chapel on August 28th.
Many of the cats had medical issues including upper respiratory infections, parasites, dehydration, eye ulcers and skin, eye or ear infections. Two cats had broken legs. One was taken from the home for an emergency blood transfusion.
Of the 14 cats brought to KHS, two have already been adopted.
The others are still receiving medical care.
“The cats, most of whom are around age two, are extremely social and loving. They adore people and love being petted,” said KHS spokesperson Andrea Blair. “We are happy we will be able to give them loving homes after they were saved from an extreme overcrowding situation.”
