Crossbows are rising in popularity due to ease-of-use and accuracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two times in recent weeks, crossbows made headlines after deadly incidents.
Experts urge crossbow users to practice the same safety procedures as they would for a firearm as they are being found in more and more homes.
“They’re just as safe in my opinion,” Jerry Lawson, Chief gun safety officer at Bardstown’s Kentucky Gun Company said. “They still have the safety devices, the manual safety…but the majority of the safety is in the rules in how you handle it."
Lawson said crossbows are gaining in popularity among hunters as an easier-to-use and more accurate alternative to standard bows and arrows.
At Kentucky Gun Company in Bardstown, crossbows are on display with other hunting equipment.
They do not require a license and can range in price from $300 to $3,000.
Lawson said increased demand is driven largely by hunters but target shooting and competitions are growing in popularity as well.
The modern crossbow has become an attractive alternative to the standard bow.
A crank eliminates the need to pull back the string and is easier to steady.
“With the cams and wheels, the speed increased so much,” Lawson said. “Most everything we sell has optics on it.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.