Driver pinned by semi at Florence truck stop dies from injuries, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The driver that was pinned between his semi and a pickup truck at a Florence truck stop lot died from his injuries, police said.
According to police, they were called to the TA truck stop located in the 7700 block of Burlington Pike for the report of a collision involving a semi and pickup.
Once they arrived officers discovered the driver of the semi suffered severe injuries to his legs.
Police said the parked semi had rolled forward as the driver was walking in front of it and was pinned between it and the pickup truck that was parked in front of it.
He was transported by Air Car to UC Hospital but later died from his injuries.
His name has not been released at this time.
The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the accident.
