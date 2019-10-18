Families fear drug shortage could derail cancer fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major shortage a of vital drug used to treat childhood cancers is sparking outrage across the country.
Petitions are even headed to the White House.
It happened as drug maker Teva decided to drop production of a critical chemotherapy, reportedly citing it as a business decision.
Drug maker Pfizer is scrambling to up its production now as the only other maker of the drug, but some children in WAVE Country are already being affected.
Karen Ward said her 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 2.
“Tenley is a typical 3-year-old,” Ward said. “She started preschool this year.”
Tenley is a patient at the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, and her mother said thanks to the staff at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, Tenley is doing well with a monthly IV chemotherapy treatment of Vincristine, the pediatric cancer drug touted as the reason for high success rates nationwide.
But Wednesday, Ward was told her daughter’s dose wasn’t available.
“Coming from the background of it’s so important not to miss any (treatments), it’s kind of like a shot in the heart,” Ward said.
Without Vincristine, Ward said she's worried Tenley will relapse.
“The one thing you kind of hang on to that’s going to keep us in this good spot that we worked so hard to get to, and she’s worked so hard to get to, it’s gone,” an emotional Ward told WAVE 3 News.
Norton Children’s Cancer Institute has about 100 patients on Vincristine.
Dr. Ashok Raj, Interim Chief of Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, and a Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Specialist told us,
“To have a child with cancer with high cure rates, and then to have a medication that is in short supply, you know the possibility that the child may not get the medication for one or two doses or longer, that is unimaginable,” Dr. Ashok Raj, Interim Chief of Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, and a pediatric hematology and oncology specialist, said. “That should not happen in the United States.”
Ward said of Teva’s decision to drop the drug production,
“I know it’s a business, but at the same time, my child’s life doesn’t have a price tag,” Ward said. “So, I hope that the urgency to fix this problem isn’t hinged on whether you’re going to make a large profit or not.”
Pfizer has committed to making up the shortage Teva created, telling hospitals and families it will step up to make the life-saving cancer medication. Doctors at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute are being told they will get more of the drug by the end of the month, and hope to be back up to full speed by January.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.