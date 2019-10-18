FORECAST: Patchy morning frost; warmer weekend ahead

ALERTS:
- FROST ADVISORY until 9 AM
- MONDAY: Cold front brings heavy rain and wind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High-pressure governs the forecast once again today. After a frosty morning for some, sunshine and southeasterly winds will push temperatures into the 60s this afternoon.
Expect another chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A warmer weekend awaits as highs return to the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday. Clouds increase Saturday ahead of a fizzling front pushing in from the west and the remnants of potential Tropical Storm Nestor passing to the south. Only isolated showers are expected overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.
A much stronger cold front approaches Monday, intensifying winds and bringing the shower and thunderstorm potential. Behind the front, highs return to the 60s through the middle of next week.
