Girl Scouts honor ‘tough cookies’ at annual award ceremony

“I’ve been a Girl Scout now for 54 years,” Sexton Smith explained. “I was in the third grade, 8-years old at Camp Taylor Elementary School when they announced we’re going to have a Girl Scout Troop. I was so excited so I asked my parents if I would be able to join and then it was kind of a quiet moment because we didn’t know if we had the money to sign up for registration but they found the money and away we went and I got my first Girl Scout uniform and that was the first the time I had a dress that wasn’t a hand-me-down or bought at a second-hand shop. I was so excited I couldn’t see straight!”