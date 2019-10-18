Girl Scouts honor ‘tough cookies’ at annual award ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Girl Scouts are filled with “tough cookies” all over the country, but on Friday, Louisville community members awarded some of their own for the work they’ve been doing.
The fourth annual Tough Cookie Awards were held at the Marriott East Hotel.
Heather French Henry and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer were there, along with the 2019 Tough Cookie Award winner, Barbara Sexton Smith.
During her speech, she reminisced on her time as a Girl Scout.
“I’ve been a Girl Scout now for 54 years,” Sexton Smith explained. “I was in the third grade, 8-years old at Camp Taylor Elementary School when they announced we’re going to have a Girl Scout Troop. I was so excited so I asked my parents if I would be able to join and then it was kind of a quiet moment because we didn’t know if we had the money to sign up for registration but they found the money and away we went and I got my first Girl Scout uniform and that was the first the time I had a dress that wasn’t a hand-me-down or bought at a second-hand shop. I was so excited I couldn’t see straight!”
Councilwoman Sexton Smith says once you’re a Girl Scout, you’re always a Girl Scout.
