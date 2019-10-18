Hallmark to debut 40 original Christmas movies this year

By Tawana Andrew | October 18, 2019 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 11:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, it's always the perfect time to watch Hallmark Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 40 new Christmas movies this year; 24 will be "Countdown to Christmas" Hallmark Channel originals while the other will 16 will be Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" movies.

The 24/7 Christmas movie schedule begins on Friday, October 25 with "A Merry Christmas Match."

The movie schedules are as follows:

Miracles of Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

  • A Merry Christmas Match premieres Friday, Oct. 25
  • Starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
  • Nostalgic Christmas premieres Thursday, Oct. 31
  • Starring Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan
  • Two Turtle Doves premieres Friday, Nov. 1
  • Starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
  • A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 7
  • Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
  • Holiday for Heroes premieres Friday, Nov. 8
  • Starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
  • A Christmas Miracle premieres Thursday, Nov. 14
  • Starring Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick
  • A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love premieres Friday, Nov. 15
  • Starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth
  • Holiday Hearts premieres Thursday, Nov. 21
  • Starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
  • Our Christmas Love Song premieres Friday, Nov. 22
  • Starring Alicia Witt
  • Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen premieres Friday, Nov. 29
  • Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad
  • A Homecoming for the Holidays premieres Thursday, Dec. 5
  • Starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
  • Time for You to Come Home for Christmas premieres Friday, Dec. 6
  • Christmas in Montana premieres Thursday, Dec. 12
  • Starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson
  • Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday premieres Friday, Dec. 13
  • Starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
  • Christmas On My Mind premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
  • Starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry
  • A Family Christmas Gift premieres Friday, Dec. 20
  • Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone

Countdown to Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

  • Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses premieres Saturday, Oct. 26
  • Starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis
  • Merry & Bright premieres Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker
  • Christmas Scavenger Hunt premieres Sunday, Nov. 3
  • Starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
  • Picture a Perfect Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
  • The Mistletoe Secret premieres Sunday, Nov. 10
  • Starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy
  • Christmas Under the Stars premieres Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters
  • Write Before Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 17
  • Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray
  • Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays premieres Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, and Priscilla Presley
  • Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford
  • A Christmas Duet premieres Monday, Nov. 24
  • Starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery
  • Double Holiday premieres Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
  • The Christmas Club premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27
  • Starring Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell
  • Check Inn to Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
  • Christmas at the Plaza premieres Friday, Nov. 29
  • Starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
  • Christmas in Rome premieres Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
  • Christmas Town premieres Sunday, Dec. 1
  • Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick
  • A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame premieres Saturday, Dec.7
  • Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn
  • Christmas at Dollywood premieres Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton
  • Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy premieres Saturday, Dec. 14
  • Starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner
  • Holiday Date premieres Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
  • It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Starring Eric Mabius
  • A Cheerful Christmas premieres Sunday, Dec. 22
  • When Calls the Heart Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25
  • Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks
  • New Year, New Me premieres Saturday, Dec. 28
  • Starring Aimee Teegarden

Find the full Hallmark Christmas schedule and watch previews for all 40 festive movies here.

