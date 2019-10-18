Hallmark to debut 40 original Christmas movies this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, it's always the perfect time to watch Hallmark Christmas movies.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 40 new Christmas movies this year; 24 will be "Countdown to Christmas" Hallmark Channel originals while the other will 16 will be Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" movies.
The 24/7 Christmas movie schedule begins on Friday, October 25 with "A Merry Christmas Match."
The movie schedules are as follows:
Miracles of Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
- A Merry Christmas Match premieres Friday, Oct. 25
- Starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
- Nostalgic Christmas premieres Thursday, Oct. 31
- Starring Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan
- Two Turtle Doves premieres Friday, Nov. 1
- Starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
- A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 7
- Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
- Holiday for Heroes premieres Friday, Nov. 8
- Starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
- A Christmas Miracle premieres Thursday, Nov. 14
- Starring Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick
- A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love premieres Friday, Nov. 15
- Starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth
- Holiday Hearts premieres Thursday, Nov. 21
- Starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
- Our Christmas Love Song premieres Friday, Nov. 22
- Starring Alicia Witt
- Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen premieres Friday, Nov. 29
- Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad
- A Homecoming for the Holidays premieres Thursday, Dec. 5
- Starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
- Time for You to Come Home for Christmas premieres Friday, Dec. 6
- Christmas in Montana premieres Thursday, Dec. 12
- Starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson
- Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday premieres Friday, Dec. 13
- Starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
- Christmas On My Mind premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
- Starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry
- A Family Christmas Gift premieres Friday, Dec. 20
- Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone
Countdown to Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
- Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses premieres Saturday, Oct. 26
- Starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis
- Merry & Bright premieres Saturday, Nov. 2
- Starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker
- Christmas Scavenger Hunt premieres Sunday, Nov. 3
- Starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
- Picture a Perfect Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 9
- Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
- The Mistletoe Secret premieres Sunday, Nov. 10
- Starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy
- Christmas Under the Stars premieres Saturday, Nov. 16
- Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters
- Write Before Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 17
- Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray
- Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays premieres Saturday, Nov. 23
- Starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, and Priscilla Presley
- Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 24
- Starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford
- A Christmas Duet premieres Monday, Nov. 24
- Starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery
- Double Holiday premieres Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
- The Christmas Club premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Starring Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell
- Check Inn to Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 28
- Starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
- Christmas at the Plaza premieres Friday, Nov. 29
- Starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
- Christmas in Rome premieres Saturday, Nov. 30
- Starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
- Christmas Town premieres Sunday, Dec. 1
- Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick
- A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame premieres Saturday, Dec.7
- Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn
- Christmas at Dollywood premieres Sunday, Dec. 8
- Starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton
- Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy premieres Saturday, Dec. 14
- Starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner
- Holiday Date premieres Sunday, Dec. 15
- Starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 21
- Starring Eric Mabius
- A Cheerful Christmas premieres Sunday, Dec. 22
- When Calls the Heart Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25
- Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks
- New Year, New Me premieres Saturday, Dec. 28
- Starring Aimee Teegarden
Find the full Hallmark Christmas schedule and watch previews for all 40 festive movies here.
